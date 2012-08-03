FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish c.bank says unrealistic to scrap Cibor
August 3, 2012

Danish c.bank says unrealistic to scrap Cibor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank said on Friday that it would not be realistic to abandon the Copenhagen Interbank Offered Rate (CIBOR) because many loan contracts are based on it.

The Cibor has been cast in doubt after the Libor interest rate rigging scandal in Britain, and Barclays Plc this week pulled out as a contributor to the Cibor which continues with seven rate-setting banks.

“Given the large amount of outstanding contracts, replacing Cibor is not realistic,” the Danish central bank, the Nationalbank, said in a brief email statement.

“Conditional on sufficient turnover, we are still of the opinion that Cita would be a useful supplement to Cibor,” the bank said. “Other relevant supplements may also be considered.”

