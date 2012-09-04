FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark bank body backs supervision of CIBOR rate
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 4, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

Denmark bank body backs supervision of CIBOR rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Danish Bankers Association said it supports setting up a supervisory body to track the way the country sets its key interbank rate in the wake of the Libor scandal.

The association, which calculates, publishes and collects data for the Copenhagen Interbank Offered Rate, said in a review on Tuesday that it believed there was no reason to believe the setting of the rate has been inaccurate.

It also said it was in favour of more banks participating in setting the rate than the seven that currently contribute.

Barclays Plc last month pulled out of the rate-setting panel, after being rocked by the Libor rate-rigging scandal.

Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.