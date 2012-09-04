Denmark bank body backs supervision of CIBOR rate

COPENHAGEN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Danish Bankers Association said it supports setting up a supervisory body to track the way the country sets its key interbank rate in the wake of the Libor scandal.

The association, which calculates, publishes and collects data for the Copenhagen Interbank Offered Rate, said in a review on Tuesday that it believed there was no reason to believe the setting of the rate has been inaccurate.

It also said it was in favour of more banks participating in setting the rate than the seven that currently contribute.

Barclays Plc last month pulled out of the rate-setting panel, after being rocked by the Libor rate-rigging scandal.