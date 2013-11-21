FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish consumer confidence fell to 4.0 points in Nov
November 21, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Danish consumer confidence fell to 4.0 points in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index fell to 4.0 points in November from 4.6 points in October,
the statistics office said on Thursday. 
     
                          Nov 2013    Oct 2013   Full-year 2012 
    Consumer confidence        4.0         4.6         -2.4  
     
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's  
population its views on current personal and national economic  
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. 
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can  
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

