FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish consumer confidence fell to 2.9 points in Dec
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 20, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Danish consumer confidence fell to 2.9 points in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index fell to 2.9 points in December from 4.0 points in
November, the statistics office said on Friday.  
      
                          Dec 2013    Nov 2013   Full-year 2012 
    Consumer confidence        2.9         4.0             -2.4 
 
      
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's   
population its views on current personal and national economic  
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.  
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can  
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.