Danish consumer confidence rose to 6.3 points in Jan
January 23, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 4 years ago

Danish consumer confidence rose to 6.3 points in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index rose to 6.3 points in January from 2.9 points in December, the statistics office said on Thursday.

Jan 2014 Dec 2013 Full-year 2013

Consumer confidence 6.3 2.9 1.4

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark’s population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
