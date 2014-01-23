Danish consumer confidence rose to 6.3 points in Jan

COPENHAGEN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index rose to 6.3 points in January from 2.9 points in December, the statistics office said on Thursday.

Jan 2014 Dec 2013 Full-year 2013

Consumer confidence 6.3 2.9 1.4

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark’s population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

