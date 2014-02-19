FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 19, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

Danish consumer confidence fell to 4.2 points in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index fell to 4.2 points in February from 6.3 points in January, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

Feb 2014 Jan 2014 Full-year 2013

Consumer confidence 4.2 6.3 1.4

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark’s population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
