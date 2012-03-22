FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish consumer confidence improves in March
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 22, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 6 years ago

Danish consumer confidence improves in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 22 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer
confidence index improved more than expected to negative 0.4
points in March from negative 4.8 points in February, the
statistics office said on Thursday.	
    The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had 
been negative 3.5 points.	
    	
                         March 2012    Feb 2012   Full-year 2011	
    Consumer confidence        -0.4        -4.8         -1.9 
    	
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's 
population its views on current personal and national economic 
trends, along with consumer intentions for coming months.	
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk	
	
 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.