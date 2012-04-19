FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish consumer confidence improves in April
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 19, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 5 years ago

Danish consumer confidence improves in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 19 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer
confidence index rose less than expected to 0.6 points in April
from negative 0.4 points in March the statistics office said on
Thursday.	
    The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had 
been for a figure of positive 1.3 points.	
    	
                        April 2012   March 2012   Full-year 2011	
    Consumer confidence       +0.6         -0.4         -1.9 
    	
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's 
population its views on current personal and national economic 
trends, along with consumer intentions for coming months.	
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk	
	
 (Reporting by Mette Fraende)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.