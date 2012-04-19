Danish consumer confidence improves in April

COPENHAGEN, April 19 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index rose less than expected to 0.6 points in April from negative 0.4 points in March the statistics office said on Thursday. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been for a figure of positive 1.3 points. April 2012 March 2012 Full-year 2011 Consumer confidence +0.6 -0.4 -1.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for coming months. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Mette Fraende)