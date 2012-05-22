FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish May consumer confidence weakens
May 22, 2012 / 7:05 AM / in 5 years

Danish May consumer confidence weakens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 22 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index fell to a negative 0.4 point in May from positive 0.6
point in April, the statistics office said on Tuesday.	
                          May 2012  April 2012   Full-year 2011	
    Consumer confidence       -0.4        +0.6         -1.9 
    	
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's 
population its views on current personal and national economic 
trends, along with consumer intentions for coming months.	
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk	
	
 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

