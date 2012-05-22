Danish May consumer confidence weakens

COPENHAGEN, May 22 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index fell to a negative 0.4 point in May from positive 0.6 point in April, the statistics office said on Tuesday. May 2012 April 2012 Full-year 2011 Consumer confidence -0.4 +0.6 -1.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for coming months. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)