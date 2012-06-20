FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish consumer confidence weakens in June
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 20, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Danish consumer confidence weakens in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer
confidence index fell more than expected, to negative 2.6 points
in June from negative 0.4 points in May, the statistics office
said on Wednesday.
    The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had 
been for a figure of negative 1.5 points.
    
                          June 2012    May 2012   Full-year 2011
    Consumer confidence        -2.6        -0.4         -1.9 
    
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's 
population its views on current personal and national economic 
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
