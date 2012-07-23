FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish July consumer confidence improves
July 23, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Danish July consumer confidence improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer
confidence index rose to positive 0.1 point in July from
negative 2. 6 po ints in June, the statistics office said on
Monday.
    
                         July 2012   June 2012   Full-year 2011
    Consumer confidence       +0.1        -2.6         -1.9 
    
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's 
population its views on current personal and national economic 
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

