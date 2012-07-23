Danish July consumer confidence improves

COPENHAGEN, July 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to positive 0.1 point in July from negative 2. 6 po ints in June, the statistics office said on Monday. July 2012 June 2012 Full-year 2011 Consumer confidence +0.1 -2.6 -1.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)