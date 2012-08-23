FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish consumer confidence a shade weaker in August
August 23, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Danish consumer confidence a shade weaker in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index dipped, as expected by economists, to 0 .0 points in August
from 0.1 point in July, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
    The median forecast in a Reuters survey of five analysts had
been for a figure of 0.0, with a high expectation of positive
1.0 point and a low of negative 1.5.
    
                          Aug 2012   July 2012   Full-year 2011
    Consumer confidence        0.0         0.1         -1.9 
    
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's 
population its views on current personal and national economic 
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

