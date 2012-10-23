Danish consumer confidence weakens in October

COPENHAGEN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index fell to negative 5.5 points in October from n egative 2.2 points in September, the statistics office said on Tuesday. Oct 2012 Sept 2012 Full-year 2011 Consumer confidence -5.5 -2.2 -1.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)