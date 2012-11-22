FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish consumer confidence improves in November
November 22, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Danish consumer confidence improves in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index improved to negative 1.3 points in November from n egative
5.5 p oints in October, the statistics office said on Thursday.
    The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had 
been for a figure of negative 5.0 points.
    
                          Nov 2012    Oct 2012   Full-year 2011
    Consumer confidence       -1.3        -5.5         -1.9 
    
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's 
population its views on current personal and national economic 
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

