Danish consumer confidence improves in November

COPENHAGEN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index improved to negative 1.3 points in November from n egative 5.5 p oints in October, the statistics office said on Thursday. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been for a figure of negative 5.0 points. Nov 2012 Oct 2012 Full-year 2011 Consumer confidence -1.3 -5.5 -1.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.