Danish Dec consumer confidence weakens
December 20, 2012 / 8:07 AM / in 5 years

Danish Dec consumer confidence weakens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index fell more than expected to -4.7 points in December from a
negative 1.3 points in November, the statistics office said on
Thursday.
    The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had 
been for a figure of negative 3.0 points.
    
                          Dec 2012    Nov 2012   Full-year 2012
    Consumer confidence       -4.7        -1.3          -2.4
    
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's 
population its views on current personal and national economic 
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
