Danish consumer confidence improves in February

COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index improved to a negative 2.0 points in February from a negative 2.7 in January, the statistics office said on Wednesday. Feb 2012 Jan 2012 Consumer confidence -2.0 -2.7 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population for views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom, editing by Patrick Lannin)