Danish March consumer confidence steady
March 20, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Danish March consumer confidence steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 20 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer
confidence index fell slightly more than expected to negative
2.1 points in March from negative 2.0 points in February, the
statistics office said on Wednesday.
    The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had 
been for a figure of negative 1.9 points.
    
                         March 2013    Feb 2013   Full-year 2012
    Consumer confidence      -2.1        -2.0         -2.4 
    
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's 
population its views on current personal and national economic 
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

