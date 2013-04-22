FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish April consumer confidence weakens
April 22, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

Danish April consumer confidence weakens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 22 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer
confidence index fell more than expected to negative 2.8 points
in April from negative 2.1 points in March, the statistics
office said on Monday.
    The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had 
been for a figure of negative 1.0 points.
    
                        April 2013   March 2013   Full-year 2012
    Consumer confidence       -2.8         -2.1         -2.4 
    
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's 
population its views on current personal and national economic 
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

