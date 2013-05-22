FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish May consumer confidence weakens
May 22, 2013

Danish May consumer confidence weakens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 22 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index fell slightly more than expected to negative 2.6 points in
May from negative 2.8 points in April, the statistics office
said on Wednesday.
    The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had 
been for a figure of negative 2.5 points.
    
                          May 2012   April 2013   Full-year 2012
    Consumer confidence       -2.6        -2.8         -2.4 
        
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's 
population its views on current personal and national economic 
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
