Danish June consumer confidence improves

COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to positive 3.4 points in June from negative 2.6 points in May, the statistics office said on Thursday. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been for a figure of negative 2.3. June 2012 May 2012 Full-year 2012 Consumer confidence 3.4 -2.6 -2.4 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)