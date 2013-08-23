FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish Aug consumer confidence improves
#Financials
August 23, 2013 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

Danish Aug consumer confidence improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index rose more than expected to positive 5.9 points in August
from positive 3.7 points in July, the statistics office said on
Friday.
    The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had 
been for a figure of positive 4.0.
    
                          Aug 2013    July 2013   Full-year 2012
  
    Consumer confidence        5.9        3.7          -2.4
    
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's 
population its views on current personal and national economic 
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
