Danish consumer confidence weakens slightly in Oct

COPENHAGEN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index fell slightly to 4.6 points in October from 4.7 points in September, the statistics office said on Wednesday. Oct 2013 Sep 2013 Full-year 2012 Consumer confidence 4.6 4.7 -2.4 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.