Danish consumer confidence weakens slightly in Oct
#Financials
October 23, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Danish consumer confidence weakens slightly in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index fell slightly to 4.6 points in October from 4.7 points in
September, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
    
                          Oct 2013    Sep 2013   Full-year 2012
    Consumer confidence        4.6         4.7         -2.4 
    
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's 
population its views on current personal and national economic 
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
