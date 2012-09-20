FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish consumer confidence weakens in September
September 20, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Danish consumer confidence weakens in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer
confidence index fell to negative 2.2 points in September from
0. 0 i n August, the statistics office said on Thursday.
    The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had 
been for a rise to 0.8 point.
    
                         Sept 2012    Aug 2012   Full-year 2011
    Consumer confidence       -2.2         0.0         -1.9 
    
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's 
population its views on current personal and national economic 
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

