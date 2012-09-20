Danish consumer confidence weakens in September

COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index fell to negative 2.2 points in September from 0. 0 i n August, the statistics office said on Thursday. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been for a rise to 0.8 point. Sept 2012 Aug 2012 Full-year 2011 Consumer confidence -2.2 0.0 -1.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)