January 23, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

Danish January consumer confidence improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index improved to -2.7 points in January from negative 4.7
points in December, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
        
                          Jan 2013    Dec 2012  
    Consumer confidence       -2.7        -4.7
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's 
population its views on current personal and national economic 
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

