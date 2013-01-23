Danish January consumer confidence improves

COPENHAGEN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index improved to -2.7 points in January from negative 4.7 points in December, the statistics office said on Wednesday. Jan 2013 Dec 2012 Consumer confidence -2.7 -4.7 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)