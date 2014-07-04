FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish debit card sales rise 2.7 pct in June
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 4, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Danish debit card sales rise 2.7 pct in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 4 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 2.7 percent in June from a year earlier to 28.7 billion Danish crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Friday.

The figures are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales data.

Dankort purchases fell from the month before when they totalled 29.0 billion crowns, Nets said.

Danish retail sales rose 1.9 percent in May year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed June 20. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.