Danish debit card sales rise 2.7 pct in June

COPENHAGEN, July 4 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 2.7 percent in June from a year earlier to 28.7 billion Danish crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Friday.

The figures are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales data.

Dankort purchases fell from the month before when they totalled 29.0 billion crowns, Nets said.

Danish retail sales rose 1.9 percent in May year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed June 20. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)