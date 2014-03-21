Danish consumer confidence rose to 5.0 points in March

COPENHAGEN, March 21 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to 5.0 points in March from 4.2 points in February, the statistics office said on Friday. March 2014 Feb 2014 Full-year 2013 Consumer confidence 5.0 4.2 1.4 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)