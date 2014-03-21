FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish consumer confidence rose to 5.0 points in March
March 21, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Danish consumer confidence rose to 5.0 points in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 21 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer
confidence index rose to 5.0 points in March from 4.2 points in
February, the statistics office said on Friday.
    
                        March 2014    Feb 2014   Full-year 2013 
    Consumer confidence        5.0         4.2              1.4 

    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

