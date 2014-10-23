FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish Oct consumer confidence index rises to 8.2 points
October 23, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

Danish Oct consumer confidence index rises to 8.2 points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index rose to 8.2 points in October from 7.1 points in September, the statistics office said on Thursday.

Oct 2014 Sep 2014 Full-year 2013

Consumer confidence 8.2 7.1 1.4

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark’s population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Annabella Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
