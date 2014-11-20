Danish consumer confidence fell to 6.3 points in Nov

COPENHAGEN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index fell to 6.3 points in November from 8.2 points in October, the statistics office said on Thursday. Nov 2014 Oct 2014 Full-year 2013 Consumer confidence 6.3 8.2 1.4 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)