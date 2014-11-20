FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish consumer confidence fell to 6.3 points in Nov
November 20, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Danish consumer confidence fell to 6.3 points in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index fell to 6.3 points in November from 8.2 points in October,
the statistics office said on Thursday.    
    
                          Nov 2014    Oct 2014   Full-year 2013 
    Consumer confidence        6.3         8.2              1.4
    
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

