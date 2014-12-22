FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish consumer confidence fell to 6.0 points in Dec
December 22, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Danish consumer confidence fell to 6.0 points in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index fell to 6.0 points in December from 6.3 points in November, the statistics office said on Monday.

Dec 2014 Nov 2014 Full-year 2013

Consumer confidence 6.0 6.3 1.4

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark’s population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
