Danish Jan consumer confidence index jumps to 9.0 points

COPENHAGEN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index jumped to 9.0 points in January from 6.0 points in December, the national statistics office said on Thursday.

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark’s population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

