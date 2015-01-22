FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish Jan consumer confidence index jumps to 9.0 points
January 22, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Danish Jan consumer confidence index jumps to 9.0 points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index jumped to 9.0 points in January from 6.0 points in December, the national statistics office said on Thursday.

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark’s population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk/da/ (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Annabella Nielsen)

