March 23, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

Consumer Danish confidence rose to 13.9 points in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 23 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index rose to 13.9 points in March from 9.1 points in February, the statistics office said on Monday.

March 2015 Feb 2015 Full-year 2014

Consumer confidence 13.9 9.1 7.3

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark’s population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
