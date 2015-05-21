FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish consumer confidence fell to 13.0 points in May
#Financials
May 21, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Danish consumer confidence fell to 13.0 points in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index fell to 13.0 points in May from 13.7 points in Aril, the statistics office said on Thursday.

May 2015 Apr 2015 Full-year 2014

Consumer confidence 13.0 13.7 7.3

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark’s population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
