Danish consumer confidence fell to 9.2 points in Aug

COPENHAGEN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index fell 9.2 points in August from 9.5 points in July, the statistics office said on Friday.

The August consumer confidence was below 9.8 points seen in a Reuters poll.

Aug 2015 July 2015 Full-year 2014

Consumer confidence 9.2 9.5 7.3

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark’s population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

