Danish consumer confidence fell to 9.2 points in Aug
August 21, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Danish consumer confidence fell to 9.2 points in Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index fell 9.2 points in August from 9.5 points in July, the statistics office said on Friday.

The August consumer confidence was below 9.8 points seen in a Reuters poll.

Aug 2015 July 2015 Full-year 2014

Consumer confidence 9.2 9.5 7.3

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark’s population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

