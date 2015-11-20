Danish consumer confidence rose to 5.6 points in Nov

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 20, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index rose to 5.6 points in November from 3.0 points in October, the statistics office said on Friday.

Nov 2015 Oct 2015 Full-year 2014

Consumer confidence 5.6 3.0 7.3

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark’s population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Alexander Tange; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)

