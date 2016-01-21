Danish Jan consumer confidence 4.6 points - statistics office

COPENHAGEN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index fell to 4.6 in January from 6.1 points in December, the statistics office said on Thursday.

Jan 2016 Dec 2015 Full-year 2015

Consumer confidence 4.6 6.1 8.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Ole Mikkelsen)