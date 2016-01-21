FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish Jan consumer confidence 4.6 points - statistics office
January 21, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Danish Jan consumer confidence 4.6 points - statistics office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index fell to 4.6 in January from 6.1 points in December, the statistics office said on Thursday.

Jan 2016 Dec 2015 Full-year 2015

Consumer confidence 4.6 6.1 8.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Ole Mikkelsen)

