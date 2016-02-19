Danish consumer confidence fell to 4.0 points in Feb

COPENHAGEN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index fell to 4.0 points in February from 4.6 points in January, the statistics office said on Friday.

Feb 2016 Jan 2016 Full-year 2015

Consumer confidence 4.0 4.6 8.9

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark’s population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)