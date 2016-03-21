FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish consumer confidence falls to 3.6 points in March
March 21, 2016 / 8:06 AM / a year ago

Danish consumer confidence falls to 3.6 points in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index fell to 3.6 points in March from 4.0 points in February, the statistics office said on Monday.

Mar 2016 Feb 2016 Full-year 2015 Consumer confidence 3.6 4.0 8.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)

