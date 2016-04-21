FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Danish consumer confidence rose to 5.5 points in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index rose to 5.5 points in April from 3.6 points in March, the statistics office said on Thursday.

Apr 2016 Mar 2016 Full-year 2015

Consumer confidence 5.5 3.6 8.9

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark’s population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

