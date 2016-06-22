FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Danish consumer confidence rose to 4.4 points in June
#Financials
June 22, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Danish consumer confidence rose to 4.4 points in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer
confidence index rose to 4.4 points in June from 3.2 points in
May, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
        
                      June 2016    May 2016
 Consumer confidence     4.4         3.2
    
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Teis Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
