a year ago
Danish consumer confidence falls in July
July 20, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Danish consumer confidence falls in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 20 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer
confidence index fell to 3.1 points in July from 4.4 points in
June, the statistics office said on Wednesday.    
                       July 2016    Poll    June 2016  FY 2015
 Consumer confidence      3.1        4.0       4.4       8.9
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
