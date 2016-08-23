Danish consumer confidence rises to 4.8 points in August

COPENHAGEN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to 4.8 points in August from 3.1 points in July, the statistics office said on Tuesday. August 2016 July 2016 FY 2015 Consumer confidence 4.8 3.1 8.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Annabella Pultz Nielsen)