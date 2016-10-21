FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Danish consumer confidence fell to 1.2 points in October
October 21, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

Danish consumer confidence fell to 1.2 points in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index fell to 1.2 points in October from 1.8 points in
September, the statistics office said on Friday.
    
                        Oct 2016    Poll    Sep 2016   FY 2015
 Consumer confidence      1.2        2.0      1.8        8.9
   
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Nikolaj
Skydsgaard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
