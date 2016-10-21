Danish consumer confidence fell to 1.2 points in October

COPENHAGEN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index fell to 1.2 points in October from 1.8 points in September, the statistics office said on Friday. Oct 2016 Poll Sep 2016 FY 2015 Consumer confidence 1.2 2.0 1.8 8.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)