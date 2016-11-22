Danish consumer confidence fell to 0.9 points in November

COPENHAGEN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index fell to 0.9 points in November from 1.2 points in October, the statistics office said on Tuesday. Nov 2016 Oct 2016 FY 2015 Consumer confidence 0.9 1.2 8.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Annabella Pultz Nielsen)