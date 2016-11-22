FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish consumer confidence fell to 0.9 points in November
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Financials
November 22, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 9 months ago

Danish consumer confidence fell to 0.9 points in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index fell to 0.9 points in November from 1.2 points in October,
the statistics office said on Tuesday.
    
                        Nov 2016   Oct 2016   FY 2015
 Consumer confidence      0.9        1.2        8.9
   
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Annabella Pultz
Nielsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
