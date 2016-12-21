FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Danish consumer confidence fell to -0.3 points in December
December 21, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 8 months ago

Danish consumer confidence fell to -0.3 points in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index fell to -0.3 points in December from 0.9 points in
November, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
    
                       Dec 2016   Nov 2016  FY 2016    FY 2015
 Consumer confidence     -0.3       0.9       3.1        8.9
   
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk


 (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)

