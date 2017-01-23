Danish consumer confidence rose to 4.5 points in January

COPENHAGEN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to 4.5 points in January from minus 0.3 points in December, the statistics office said on Monday. Jan 2016 Dec 2016 FY 2016 Consumer confidence 4.5 -0.3 3.1 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)