7 months ago
Danish consumer confidence rose to 4.5 points in January
January 23, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 7 months ago

Danish consumer confidence rose to 4.5 points in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index rose to 4.5 points in January from minus 0.3 points in
December, the statistics office said on Monday.
    
                      Jan 2016   Dec 2016   FY 2016
 Consumer confidence     4.5       -0.3       3.1
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen)

