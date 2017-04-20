FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Danish consumer confidence rises to 7.4 points in April, beats forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 20, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 4 months ago

Danish consumer confidence rises to 7.4 points in April, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    COPENHAGEN, April 20 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer
confidence index rose to 7.4 points in April from 6.2 points in
March, the statistics office said on Thursday.
    
                      April 2017   Poll   March 2017   FY 2016
 Consumer confidence     7.4       6.8       6.2         3.1
   
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    The respondents answer on a scale between plus 100 and minus
100 with 100 being "much better", 50 being "slightly better", 0
being "unchanged", minus 50 being "slightly worse" and minus 100
being "much worse".
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

