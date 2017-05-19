FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish consumer confidence fell to 5.8 points in May
May 19, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    COPENHAGEN, May 19 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence
index fell to 5.8 points in May from 7.4 points in April, the
statistics office said on Friday.
    
                        May 2017   April 2017    FY 2016
 Consumer confidence      5.8         7.4          3.1
   
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    The respondents answer on a scale between plus 100 and minus
100 with 100 being "much better", 50 being "slightly better", 0
being "unchanged", minus 50 being "slightly worse" and minus 100
being "much worse".
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

