a year ago
Danish consumer confidence fell to 1.8 points in September
September 22, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Danish consumer confidence fell to 1.8 points in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer
confidence index fell to 1.8 points in September from 4.8 points
in August, the statistics office said on Thursday.
    
                        Sep 2016    Poll    Aug 2016   FY 2015
 Consumer confidence      1.8        4.1      4.8        8.9
   
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
