Danish consumer confidence fell to 1.8 points in September

COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index fell to 1.8 points in September from 4.8 points in August, the statistics office said on Thursday. Sep 2016 Poll Aug 2016 FY 2015 Consumer confidence 1.8 4.1 4.8 8.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)