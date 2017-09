COPENHAGEN, March 4 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 4.8 percent in February from a year earlier to 24.1 billion Danish crowns ($3.61 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.

The figures are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales data. ($1 = 6.6690 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)