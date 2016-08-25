Danish media group fined $1.5 mln for monitoring celebrity credit cards

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A Danish media group was fined and two news executives were given suspended jail sentences on Thursday for illegally buying credit card data of celebrities which in one case enabled their news magazine to track Danish Prince Joachim on his honeymoon.

The accused, who worked at the weekly magazine Se & Hor, paid an employee who did work for a credit card payment firm to leak information about celebrities' whereabouts, an announcement by the Copenhagen city court said.

Aller Media, which owns Se & Hor, was fined 10 million Danish crowns ($1.52 million) while the magazine's former managing editor Kim Bretov and former head of news Lise Bondesen were each handed a suspended sentence of six months for monitoring the movements of more than 120 celebrities.

The convictions ended a long-running case in which credit card information was said to have been leaked between 2008 and 2012 on the movements of politicians, including Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, members of the royal family and celebrities, including actors.

The leaks enabled Se & Hor to follow Prince Joachim and his wife on what was meant to be a secret honeymoon to Canada in 2008, after the magazine acquired information data about the couple's plane tickets.

It published coverage at the time under the headline "Se & Hor went with the newly weds to Canada".

"We went over the line. I regret this," Bondesen told local broadcaster TV2 on Thursday. ($1 = 6.5917 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella PultzNielsen; Editing by Richard Balmforth)